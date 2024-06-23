3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text exchange at antisemitism panel

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says it is putting three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel about antisemitism on campus. The university says the administrators work for Columbia College, which teaches undergraduates. The college hosted a panel about Jewish life on campus during an alumni reunion on May 31. The university says the college dean informed his team on Thursday that the three administrators were being placed on leave. A spokesperson says Columbia is taking the exchange seriously and is committed to confronting antisemitism and discrimination.

