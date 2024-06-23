Aerial drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits ship in the Red Sea, causing damage and injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An aerial drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck and damaged a vessel in the Red Sea. The drone attack happened around dawn Sunday off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The U.S. military’s Central Command said several mariners on the bulk carrier suffered minor injuries from the attack. The Houthi attacks have curbed shipping drastically through the route crucial to Asian, Middle East and European markets. The Houthis say the attacks will continue as long as the Israel-Hamas war rages. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower had been leading the American response to the Houthi assaults but the aircraft carrier is now heading home.

