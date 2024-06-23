All involved in shooting that critically wounded Philadelphia officer are in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they believe they have in custody everyone involved in a shooting that critically wounded a police officer after a traffic stop. Officials said officers stopped a car carrying four people shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in Kensington in northeast Philadelphia. The city police commissioner says the officers saw someone with a gun holster, and that person fled, firing three times and hitting one officer in the neck. The 31-year-old officer, on the force for 6 1/2 years, was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Mayor Cherelle Parker called him “a husband, a father, and a son” doing “a noble job under very tough circumstances.”

