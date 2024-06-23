Triple-shooting suspect captured after intensive search across Colorado farmland

ALAMOSA, Colorado (AP) — The suspect in a Colorado shooting that left one person dead and two others with critical injuries has been captured following an intensive search across a huge area. Officers went door to door and aircraft searched overhead for 44-year-old Henry Corral around the small city of Alamosa. Authorities say he fled in a vehicle after the shooting, crashed and then tried unsuccessfully to carjack a vehicle before fleeing on foot. The victims were found in a hotel in Alamosa, a city of about 10,000 people near the New Mexico line.

