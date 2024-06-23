Ukrainian drones and missiles kill 6 in Russia and Crimea, fresh bombing of Kharkiv leaves 1 dead

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say six people died and over 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks while the second day of Russia’s aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person. The dead in Russia included five people killed by falling debris when five Ukrainian missiles were shot down Sunday in Sevastopol, a port city in Russia-annexed Crimea. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the Health Ministry, said 124 people were wounded. The attacks came after Russia struck Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon with four aerial bombs, hitting a five-story residential building and killing three people.

By TOM WILLIAMS and ELISE MORTON Associated Press

