Ukrainians in Warsaw jump over a bonfire, float braids to celebrate solstice custom away from home

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainians in Warsaw jumped over a bonfire and floated braids to honor the vital powers of water and fire on the Vistula River bank Saturday night, as they celebrated their solstice tradition of Ivan Kupalo Night away from war-torn home. Hundreds joined the event, most of them war refugees. Families came with children and dogs for the event, which also included a small fair with goods and fried sausages to buy. Proceeds from the event are to support the Ukrainian army. Millions of Ukrainian refugees sought safety in Poland after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of their country on Feb.24, 2022.

