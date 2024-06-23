What to stream this week: Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Eva Longoria and Celine Dion

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from Camila Cabello and Megan Thee Stallion, Amazon Prime has a documentary about Celine Dion dealing with a rare neurological disorder and Eva Longoria plays a woman whose life changes completely in “Land of Women.” Marvel star Anthony Mackie swam with sharks in the Gulf of Mexico for National Geographic’s SharkFest line-up, while Sega gets super silly with the video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. And the franchise creator behind “CSI” offers a non-scripted version called “The Real CSI: Miami,” which looks at how science was used to solve true crime cases.

