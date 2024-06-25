Skip to Content
News

City of Palm Springs hosts workshop on how to stay prepared for summer-related challenges and heat illnesses

KESQ
By
Published 3:41 PM

The City of Palm Springs wants to make sure you're prepared for summer in the desert.

The city's Emergency Management Team, along with the American Red Cross, ONE-PS and Racquet Club West Neighborhood, are all teaming up to host an informational training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will take place inside the Council Chamber at the Palm Springs City Hall between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Tori King

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content