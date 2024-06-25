City of Palm Springs hosts workshop on how to stay prepared for summer-related challenges and heat illnesses

The City of Palm Springs wants to make sure you're prepared for summer in the desert.

The city's Emergency Management Team, along with the American Red Cross, ONE-PS and Racquet Club West Neighborhood, are all teaming up to host an informational training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting will take place inside the Council Chamber at the Palm Springs City Hall between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.