Train theft in Coachella, two suspects detained

Published 10:21 PM

At 7:25 P.M. on June 25, deputies were dispatched to the area of Grapefruit Boulevard and Tyler Street in Coachella regarding a train with an open cargo container.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies determined that a theft had occurred when they arrived to the location.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody.

It is unknown if this incident is related to an earlier incident that took place today.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

Alyson Booth

