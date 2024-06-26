Boebert will likely fill the House seat vacated by congressman who criticized the GOP’s extremes

DENVER (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck resigned from Congress frustrated by a flank of the GOP’s unwavering devotion to former President Donald Trump. Now he will likely be replaced by one of their most boisterous leaders, Rep. Lauren Boebert. Boebert’s political gambit of switching districts mid-election season paid off with her win over five other candidates. Boebert, who has built a name as a headline-grabbing devotee of Trump, won in Tuesday night’s Republican primary election in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. The congresswoman’s political play succeeded. Buck’s hopes for a more civil Congress apparently did not.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.