Coup attempt underway in Bolivia as president urges people to mobilize against it
Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup, insisted he stands firm and urged people to mobilize. He called for “democracy to be respected” in a message on his X account. It came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform in front of the government palace. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making.” The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders.