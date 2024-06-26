Few have flood insurance to help recover from devastating Midwest storms

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Many Midwestern homeowners hit by bad flooding this week do not have flood insurance. Data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows that the government has issued only about 26,500 policies across Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. Because bad floods are rare, many don’t realize they are at risk and need insurance. Others worry about the price. The lack of flood insurance will make it harder for some to recover and rebuild. There is help for the uninsured for basic needs like temporary housing, but they are generally less generous than insurance.

