Is she a murderer or was she framed? Things to know about the Boston-area trial of Karen Read

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Trial-watchers in a Boston suburb want to know: Did Karen Read kill her police officer boyfriend by slamming into him with her Lexus and then leaving him in the snow after a night out drinking? Or did John O’Keefe get out of her SUV and get beaten up in a fight involving other officers, who dumped his body in a panic and framed Read for his murder? Those are the questions a Massachusetts jury is deciding in a case that created a carnival atmosphere. Outside the courtroom, a self-proclaimed “sidewalk jury” of true crime bloggers and pink-shirted supporters eagerly await a verdict.

