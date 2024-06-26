Judge sets $10M bond for second Venezuelan man accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl

HOUSTON (AP) — A second Venezuelan man living in the U.S. illegally and accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl has been ordered to be held on a $10 million bond. Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel is one of two men charged with capital murder in Jocelyn Nungaray’s death. The other is Franklin Jose Peña Ramos. Martinez-Rangel’s $10 million bond was set by a judge during a court hearing Tuesday in Houston. Martinez-Rangel’s attorney didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment. Peña’s bond was also set at $10 million during a Monday court hearing. Immigration authorities say Martinez-Rangel and Peña are Venezuelan nationals who entered the U.S. illegally in March. Nungaray’s funeral is set for Thursday in Houston.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.