The Vatican stands trial in London as a British financier seeks to clear his name in a property deal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is standing trial in a London court over a property deal. It is believed to be the first time the Holy See has been forced to stand trial in a foreign court. The trial concerns efforts by a British financier to recover from the harm he says he suffered to his reputation as a result of a Vatican investigation into its 350 million euro investment in a London property .A Vatican tribunal has already convicted him of some criminal charges and sentenced him to prison. But he lodged a counter civil claim at London’s High Court.

