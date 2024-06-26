UK’s Sunak and Starmer struggle to be heard as noisy protest mars their final election debate

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer have struggled to get their messages across to voters as protesters threatened to drown out their final televised debate of the U.K. election campaign. Indistinguishable but loud shouting could be heard from outside the venue as the two politicians faced off live on the BBC. Host Mishal Husain acknowledged the distraction. She noted that protest is a part of Britain’s democracy. The ruckus made for a messy end to a series of debates that have seen Starmer, Sunak and other party leaders appeal directly to voters. Labour currently has a double-digit lead in opinion polls over the Conservatives.

