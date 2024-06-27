21 children are set to exit Gaza in first medical evacuation since early May

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Twenty-one critically ill children are set to exit Gaza in the first medical evacuation since the territory’s sole travel crossing was shut down in early May. The children were to leave through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday. It was not clear where they would receive treatment. The Israeli military body that coordinates civilian affairs in Gaza did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, the only terminal open for people to travel in or out of Gaza, shut down in early May after Israeli forces captured it during their ground operation in the city. Egypt has refused to reopen its side of the crossing until the Gaza side is returned to Palestinian control.

