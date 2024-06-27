As political fervor for New Zealand’s Māori resurgence wanes, a new Indigenous holiday comes of age

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When New Zealand established a national day for Matariki, the Māori new year, in 2022, making it the country’s first Indigenous public holiday, many New Zealanders didn’t know what it was. Now in its third year as a nationwide celebration, Matariki is registering a surge in popularity, even as political debates about race have grown more divisive. Its rise reveals a tension at the heart of a still-young country between those embracing the Indigenous language and culture, and a vocal minority who wish to see less of them. This year Matariki falls on June 28.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.