Experts warns that 755,000 people at risk of famine in the coming months in war-torn Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — International experts have portrayed a grim picture for war-torn Sudan by warning in a report that 755,000 are facing famine in the coming months, amid relentless clashes between rival generals. The latest findings released Thursday come from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or IPC. The report said that 8.5 million people are facing extreme food shortages after 14 months of conflict in Sudan. The northeastern African country descended into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the country’s military and the notorious Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group exploded into open fighting in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

