France is facing an election like no other. Here’s how it works and what comes next

PARIS (AP) — French voters are called to the polls this weekend for an exceptional moment in their political history. Sunday is the first round of snap parliamentary elections that could see the country’s first far-right government since the World War II Nazi occupation — or no majority emerging at all. The second round is on July 7. The outcome of the vote remains highly uncertain. Three major political blocs are competing. They are the far-right National Rally, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and a left-wing coalition. The French system is complex and not proportionate to nationwide support for a party. Legislators are elected by district.

