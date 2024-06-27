Free speech and digital rights groups argue TikTok law would infringe on the First Amendment

A group of nonprofits argued in a legal filing that the federal law requiring TikTok’s parent company to sell the platform, or face a ban, is an unconstitutional measure that restricts speech and makes it impossible for users to associate on the app. The legal brief, submitted late Wednesday to a federal court in Washington, comes as TikTok wages a consequential legal battle against a law that would disrupt its U.S. operation. The nonprofits argue that the law would infringe on the First Amendment and represents “a direct and serious threat” against freedom of the press.

