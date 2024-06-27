List of threatened species grows by 1,000, but conservation efforts bring hope for some animals

Over 1,000 new species have been added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s “red list” as invasive species, climate change and human activities such as illicit trade and infrastructure development threaten certain animal and plant species with extinction. The updated list includes cacti species in Chile which is in demand in Europe and Asia as decorative plants, driving an illegal trade. Other endangered species on the list include the Bornean elephant and the Gran Canaria giant lizard. However, in a significant conservation success, the population of the Iberian lynx recovered from the brink of extinction, currently estimated to be over 2000 from 62 mature individuals in 2001.

