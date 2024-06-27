Man fatally shoots 80-year-old grandfather and self in New York state

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in western New York say a man fatally shot his 80-year-old grandfather and eventually took his own life on a hiking trail in Letchworth State Park. Police evacuated and closed the park for several hours while searching for the 24-year-old suspect. The man was wanted for the killing earlier in the day at the grandfather’s home. Irondequoit police say the two men had argued recently over property and officers were called last week during a family dispute over parking on the grass.

