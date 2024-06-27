South African researchers test use of nuclear technology to curb rhino poaching

MOKOPANE, South Africa (AP) — Researchers in South Africa have injected radioactive material into to the horns of 20 rhinos as part of a research project aimed at reducing poaching. The idea is that radiation detectors already in place at national borders would detect the horns and help authorities arrest poachers and traffickers. The research, which has included the participation of both veterinarians and nuclear experts, begins with the animal being tranquilized before a hole is drilled into its horn and the nuclear material carefully inserted. This week, researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand injected 20 live rhinos with these isotopes. They hope the process can be replicated to save other animals vulnerable to poaching like elephants and pangolins.

