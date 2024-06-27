Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas have been approved for EU top jobs. Who are they? What do they do?

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed on the officials who will be holding key positions at the European Commission, Council, and foreign policy service in the wake of the EU Parliament elections. The three nominees will hold positions at the EU’s powerful executive branch – the European Commission – the forum where the 27 member countries are represented, the European Council, and the bloc’s top diplomat. The Associated Press takes a look at who they are, and what they do.

