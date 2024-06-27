Walgreens to take a hard look at underperforming stores, could shutter hundreds more

Walgreens is finalizing a plan to fix its business that could result in the closure of hundreds of additional stores in the next three years. CEO Tim Wentworth told analysts Thursday morning that “changes are imminent” for about 25% of the company’s stores, which he said were underperforming. The drugstore chain currently runs more than 8,600 in the United States. Wentworth said the company’s plan could include the closing of a “significant portion” of those 2,100 stores. Company shares tumbled as quarterly results missed expectations and the retailer trimmed its annual profit forecast.

