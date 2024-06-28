A decade after the Islamic State group declared a caliphate, it’s defeated but remains lethal

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Islamic State group declared its caliphate a decade ago. IS is now defeated but it still carries out deadly attacks around the world. The group that shocked the world with its brutality and once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria now relies mainly on sleeper cells. The loss of the last sliver of land they once controlled made them move to other parts of the world. They now operate mainly in Afghanistan and Africa. The 10th anniversary of the IS declaring a caliphate comes amid concerns that if the U.S. withdraws from Iraq and Syria the extremists will again try to launch a resurgence.

