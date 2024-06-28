Exclusive look inside Amazon facility and how it keeps workers safe in summer heat

Packages must be delivered — even in the summer heat.

Amazon's Delivery Facility in Cathedral City, is taking steps to prevent delivery workers from overheating.

Ryan Quigley, station manager, said Amazon's number one priority is the safety of its building associates and delivery drivers.

"It really starts at day one with training and education for our drivers and associates," Quigley said. "We have a ton of different supplies that we provide to our delivery service partners to make sure drivers have everything they need."

He said Amazon provides workers with coolers, electrolyte ice pops, cooling hats and many other heat safety resources.

Delivery drivers are encouraged to stay hydrated and take regular breaks said Quigley.

Angel Figueroa, Amazon driver, said to prepare for his shifts during hot weather, he hydrates many days before his shift.

"I make sure that every 15 stops I stop and drink a whole bottle of water," Figueroa said. "Amazon provides something called Sqwincher's which is basically electrolytes, and I take 1 or 2 a day to make sure I'm hydrated."

Stay with News Channel 3 for an exclusive look at what keeps workers cool inside the facility.