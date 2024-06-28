Judge temporarily blocks Georgia law that limits people or groups to posting 3 bonds a year

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Georgia law that restricts organizations that help people pay bail so they can be released while their criminal cases are pending. U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert on Friday blocked part of Senate Bill 63 from taking effect on Monday. That part of the law includes a section that limits people and organizations from posting more than three cash bonds each year unless they meet requirements for bail bond companies. A lawsuit was filed earlier this month by an organization and two individuals who have organized efforts to pay bail for low-income people. Calvert is letting parts of the law that expand requirements for cash bail take effect.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.