Macron weakened at home and abroad as an early French election gives the far right momentum

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on the political stage in 2017 as a bold, young leader offering to revive France through radical pro-business, pro-European policies. He wanted voters to have “no reason anymore” to vote for the extremes. Seven years later, his call for snap elections weakens him at home and abroad, while it appears to propel the far right on the verge of power. Macron has a presidential mandate until 2027, and has said he will not step down before the end of his term. Yet the prospect of a defeat in parliamentary elections means he may have to share power with a prime minister from rival political party. Voters on Sunday and July 7 are to choose who they’ll send to the National Assembly, leading to the formation of a new government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.