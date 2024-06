LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Mull, beloved comedic actor who starred in ‘Roseanne,’ ‘Arrested Development’ and ‘Fernwood 2 Night,’ dies at 80.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.