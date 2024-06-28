Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says
Associated Press
A fire official says a minivan has slammed into a Long Island nail salon, killing four people and injuring 9. The vehicle came to a stop inside the Hawaii Nail & Spa store in Deer Park about 4:40 p.m. Friday. Lt. Kevin Heissenbuttel says all of those killed and injured were inside the salon at the time. He said it was not immediately clear whether the crash was accidental or intentional Investigators were on the scene into the evening. Photos from the scene showed a gaping hole in the storefront located in a strip mall.