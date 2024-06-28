Minnesota family store is demolished from its perch near dam damaged by surging river

RAPIDAN, Minn. (AP) — County officials have bought and demolished a Minnesota family store that was precariously perched beside a cliff near a flood-damaged dam. Blue Earth County officials say Friday that bought the Rapidan Dam Store and then removed the structure to lessen the downstream impact if it tumbled into the Blue Earth River. The Hruska family had operated the store and lived in a nearby house for decades before recent heavy rain caused the river to rise dramatically and cut a channel. The house collapsed into the river Tuesday and the river continued to erode land near the store. Flooding has caused millions of dollars in damage to bridges, homes and roads in the Upper Midwest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.