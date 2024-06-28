Only 17% of targets to improve life around the world are likely to be reached by 2030, UN reports

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning that only 17% of its 169 targets to improve life for the world’s more than 7 billion people are likely to be reached by the 2030 deadline. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the annual report Friday saying that “it shows the world is getting a failing grade.” World leaders adopted the 17 wide-ranging development goals from ending global poverty to achieving gender equality in 2015. They also set 169 specific targets to be reached by the end of the decade. According to the report, nearly half the targets show minimal or moderate progress and over one-third are stalled or regressing.

