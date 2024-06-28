Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge Trump faces

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says he’s disappointed the Supreme Court has made it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction. The charge also has been brought against former President Donald Trump. The justices ruled Friday the charge of obstructing an official proceeding must include proof defendants tried to tamper with or destroy documents. Only some of the people who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, fall into that category. Garland says the court’s decision “limits an important federal statute” but cases against the “vast majority” of people charged Jan. 6 won’t be affected. Trump calls the ruling “Big News!” The Republican ex-president says it’s a “massive victory” for those arrested Jan. 6.

