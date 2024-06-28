The brutal killing of a Detroit man in 1982 inspires decades of Asian American activism nationwide

In 1982, Chinese American Vincent Chin was beaten to death with a baseball bat by two white Detroiters, who received no jail time. His story inspired a generation of activists who united across ethnic and cultural lines and still holds resonance for Asian Americans today. Law students reenact his trial, and Hollywood has adapted his case into a movie. Vigils were held nationwide last Sunday, on the 42nd anniversary of Chin’s death, to honor his memory. Looking forward, gaps remain in achieving equality for Asian Americans. Advocates stress the need to include Asian American history in education and to banish damaging stereotypes.

