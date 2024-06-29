8-year-old dies after being left in hot car by mother, North Carolina police say

An 8-year-old child in Charlotte died after police say she was left in a hot car while her mother was at work. Police say the mother found her daughter in critical condition on the backseat floor Wednesday about an hour and a half after the last text she received from her child. An arrest affidavit says the mother drove to a nearby business to ask for help and someone called 911. The child was hospitalized but she later died. The mother was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse by willful act causing serious injury.

