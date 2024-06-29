Despair in the air: For many voters, the Biden-Trump debate means a tough choice just got tougher

WASHINGTON (AP) — For many voters in the United States, there’s despair in the air after the presidential debate this past week. There’s much celebration in the universe of Donald Trump’s supporters and for others, there’s a lot of angst due to President Joe Biden’s poor performance. In dozens of interviews across the country, debate-watchers who aren’t in Trump’s camp are dispirited about the ballot choices they have in November. For some, the debate suddenly crystalized their worries that neither man is fit to lead the nation. Others didn’t consider Biden’s performance disqualifying even as they wished for a better alternative to Trump.

