Russian officials report 5 dead in a drone strike as a Russian attack hits an apartment block

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian drone strike has killed at least five people in Russia’s Kursk region while rescuers in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro dug through rubble after a Russian attack ripped through a nine-story residential building. A local official says at least person died and 12 were injured, including a 7-month-old girl, after a Russian strike destroyed the top four floors of the building Friday evening. The attacks come as Russia continues to stretch out Ukrainian forces in several areas along the 600-mile front. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country had lost about 80% of its thermal power and one-third of its hydroelectric power in Russian strikes.

