Teen shot and killed by police in upstate New York, authorities say

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say an officer has shot and killed a teen who was fleeing while pointing a replica gun. The Utica Police Department said Saturday that the shooting happened Friday night after officers stopped two youths at around 10:18 p.m. Police say one youth fled and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers. One of the officers fired a single shot at the youth, who was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The department said officers later recovered a replica handgun with a detachable magazine from the scene. Police haven’t identified the officer or the 13-year-old youth who was killed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.