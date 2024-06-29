The Supreme Court nears the end of another momentous term. A decision on Trump’s immunity looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the last 10 days of June, on a frenetic pace of its own making, the Supreme Court has touched a wide swath of American society in decisions on abortion, guns, the environment, health, the opioid crisis, securities fraud and homelessness. The court is meeting for the final time this term on Monday, in an unusual push into July, and the most anticipated decision of the term awaits. At issue is whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The court also will decide whether state laws limiting how social media platforms regulate content posted by their users violate the Constitution.

