Thousands attend annual EuroPride parade in Greek city of Thessaloniki amid heavy police presence
Associated Press
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — About 15,000 people have attended the annual EuroPride parade, police say, most of them in support of the LGBTQ+ community in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki amid a heavy police presence. The Saturday parade, whose motto is “Persevere, Progress, Prosper,” was staged on the ninth and last day of a series of events across the city. It was to be followed later Saturday by a concert and a series of parties. Participants marched through the city center, ending up at the city’s waterfront, at the statue of Alexander the Great, the most famous ruler of the ancient Greek Kingdom of Macedonia.