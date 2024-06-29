UK’s landmark postwar elections: When Labour ended 13 years of Conservative rule in 1964

LONDON (AP) — In 1964, the Conservative Party had been in power for 13 years and was on its fourth prime minister, Alec Douglas-Home. That has echoes of the current Conservative government, which has been in power for 14 years and is now on its fifth prime minister of the period, Rishi Sunak. Douglas-Home lost to Harold Wilson, who went on to become the longest-serving Labour prime minister in the 20th century. Britain’s upcoming general election is widely expected to lead to a change of government for the first time in more than a decade. Many analysts believe it will be one of the country’s most consequential elections since the end of World War II.

