What to know about water safety before heading to the beach or pool this summer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — With temperatures rising across the country and school out for the summer, many families will visit the beach, lake or local swimming pool. Now is the time to review safety tips to keep children safe around water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. It’s also the second leading cause of unintentional death for those ages 5 to 14. Safe Kids Worldwide says 973 children under age 19 drowned in the U.S. in 2021. So before you head to the beach or pool, spend some time going over procedures and tips to keep children safe.

