Will Smith’s double ignites seven-run 11th inning as the Dodgers beat the Giants 14-7

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Will Smith knocked in two runs to start a seven-run 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 14-7 on Saturday night.

Smith, leading off the inning after Shohei Ohtani was intentionally walked, scored two runs with a hard double into the left-center field gap off Sean Hjelle (3-2). The Dodgers strung together five straight hits, with Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward reaching base against Hjelle.

The game was tight until the 11th-inning barrage, with both teams scored their automatic runners in the 10th inning. Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single for the Dodgers and David Villar tied the game for the Giants with a double. But Daniel Hudson (5-1) escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam to send the game to the 11th.

The Dodgers have won five of six, and are 6-2 against the Giants this season.

The Giants scored four runs in the bottom of the third, but the Dodgers responded with four runs of their own in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead. Brett Wisely tied the game up in the fifth with a broken-bat RBI single.

Matt Chapman had three hits for the Giants along with a walk.

Ohtani homered in the third to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.

Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow allowed five runs in three innings, his shortest outing of the season. Los Angeles used nine pitchers, and seven pitchers threw for the Giants in a bullpen game, which they have been forced to do more often with several starters injured.

Spencer Howard, who took over after Erik Miller pitched the first, gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings. San Francisco entered the game leading the major leagues with 340.2 innings pitched by the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (groin) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and is expected to rejoin the rotation after the team returns from the road trip next week. … LHP Kyle Harrison (ankle) will throw one more bullpen session before rejoining the rotation. … Both IF Wilmer Flores (knee) and IF Thairo Estrada (wrist), who were placed on the injured list Friday, will stay away from baseball activities for four to five days. There is no structural damage for either injury, according to manager Bob Melvin.

UP NEXT

LHP James Paxton (7-1, 3.39 ERA) is expected to start for the Dodgers to wrap up the series. The Giants have not yet announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb