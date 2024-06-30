18 inmates flee a prison after overpowering guard in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say eighteen inmates, including some on death row, have escaped from a prison in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after overpowering a guard. A local police chief Riaz Mughal said on Monday that one of the prisoners was shot and killed in the breakout from Rawalakot prison the previous day. He says a massive search has been launched to trace and arrest all those inmates who fled the prison. Authorities have launched investigations into what lead up to the prison break in Kashmir. The disputed Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan, both armed with nuclear weapons. The South Asian neighbors have fought three wars since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.