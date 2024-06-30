2 police officers wounded, suspect killed in shooting in Waterloo, Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning near a park in Waterloo, Iowa. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. It’s unclear how the shooting unfolded. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in a neighborhood. The two wounded officers were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown. The shooting took place along a major street near Sullivan Park in Waterloo.

