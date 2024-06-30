Adriana’s two goals keep Pride undefeated in NWSL play

Associated Press

Adriana scored two goals in the first half and the undefeated Orlando Pride beat Angel City 3-0 in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Pride (10-0-5) are now level on points with the Kansas City Current at the top of the National Women’s Soccer League. The two unbeaten teams will face off next weekend.

Marta found Adriana in the middle of the pitch in the 20th minute. The Brazilian forward dribbled before firing her shot into the upper left corner from the top of the box to put the Pride ahead.

Adriana scored her second in the 26th, pouncing on the rebound from Barbra Banda’s shot.

To seal the victory, Banda forced a turnover in the 96th minute and rounded the goalkeeper to score her 11th goal this season. She’s now tied with the Current’s Temwa Chawinga for the most goals in the NWSL.

DiDi Haracic made six saves for Angel City (4-8-3).

GOTHAM 1, REIGN 1

The Seattle Reign scored on the final play of the match to earn a 1-1 draw with Gotham at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Rose Lavelle put Gotham (8-3-4) on the scoreboard in the 47th minute. After two Reign defenders failed to clear a ball in the box, Ella Stevens found herself unmarked and with two passing options. She sent a ball to Lavelle to her right, who finished easily around goalkeeper Claudia Dickey for her fourth goal of the season.

The Reign won a free kick near half in the 99th minute. Veronica Latsko rose up to challenge Quinn’s ball into the box, but a Gotham defender got there first and flicked the ball behind her and into the goal.

The result marked the Reign’s (2-9-4) first road point this season.

