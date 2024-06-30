Hungary’s Orbán presents a new alliance with Austrian and Czech nationalist parties

VIENNA (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has presented a new alliance with Austria’s far-right Freedom Party and the main Czech opposition party, which hopes to attract other partners and become the biggest right-wing group in the European Parliament. Orbán traveled to Vienna Sunday to present the “Patriots for Europe” alliance of his Fidesz party with the Freedom Party and former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s ANO party. It comes a day before Hungary takes over the European Union’s rotating presidency for six months. The European Parliament elections in early June strengthened hard-right parties overall though their performances varied from country to country, but left unclear to what extent they would manage to work together.

