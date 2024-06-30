North Korea launches a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off its east coast a day after the North vowed to take “offensive and overwhelming countermeasures” in response to a new U.S. military drill with South Korea and Japan. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Monday morning, but gave no further details, including how far the weapon traveled. The launch came two days after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan ended their new multidomain trilateral drills. The “Freedom Edge” drill drew a U.S. aircraft carrier and destroyers, fighter jets and helicopters from the three countries, and the three countries practiced missile defense, anti-submarine and maritime interdiction drills.

